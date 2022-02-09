Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Shares of NYSE BHG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. 5,557,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,138. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $10,296,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,383,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

