Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. 363,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,331,778. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

