Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.08.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:BRX opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $27.15.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.