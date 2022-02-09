Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,901,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

