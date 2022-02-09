Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 174,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,373. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 135.21%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

