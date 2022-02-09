Brokerages Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRLN. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $1.22 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $663,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.