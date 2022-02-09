Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $830.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,942,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,455,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

