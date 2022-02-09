Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $830.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,942,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,455,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $22.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.