Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.64 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after buying an additional 581,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

