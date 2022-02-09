Brokerages Anticipate NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. NetEase posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 254.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 274,258 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of NetEase by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,818,000 after acquiring an additional 505,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in NetEase by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 221,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 150,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

