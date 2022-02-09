Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report sales of $146.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $147.42 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $104.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $522.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.14 million to $525.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $596.14 million, with estimates ranging from $576.42 million to $616.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC started coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $443.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

