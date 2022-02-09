Brokerages Anticipate The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New York Times’ earnings. New York Times posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in New York Times by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in New York Times by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in New York Times by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in New York Times by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $42.45. 78,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,306. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.78. New York Times has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

