Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to announce $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. UniFirst reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock traded up $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.67. 62,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,204. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $176.65 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

