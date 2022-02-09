Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,976. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

