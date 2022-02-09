Brokerages Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. Newmont posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmont.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,745. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

