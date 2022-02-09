Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report $71.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.37 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $63.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $295.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $297.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $335.20 million, with estimates ranging from $322.01 million to $357.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PING. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

NYSE PING opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 599,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $12,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

