Brokerages Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

SKX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

