Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce $240,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $320,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $990,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.57 million, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaxart.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. 2,351,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $661.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.12.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vaxart by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vaxart by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Vaxart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

