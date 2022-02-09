Brokerages Set CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) PT at C$80.50

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$80.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL.B. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,108.42.

CCL.B traded up C$0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching C$65.09. 49,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,869. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$62.39 and a 1 year high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.93.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

