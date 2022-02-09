Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT at $46.29

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

CQP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

