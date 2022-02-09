Brokerages Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) PT at GBX 7,046.17

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,046.17 ($95.28).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of DCC to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 6,900 ($93.31) to GBX 5,550 ($75.05) in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($98.04) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,640 ($103.31) to GBX 8,349 ($112.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, insider Alan Ralph purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,148 ($83.14) per share, for a total transaction of £92,220 ($124,705.88).

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,456 ($87.30) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,069.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,080.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,476 ($74.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,684 ($90.39). The company has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.22.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

