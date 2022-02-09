Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) PT at €33.32

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €33.32 ($38.30).

Several research firms have weighed in on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($41.38) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.38) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.23) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.33) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

FRA EVK opened at €29.01 ($33.34) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($30.78) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($37.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.29.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

