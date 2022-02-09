Brokerages Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT at $31.40

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.
Several research firms have issued reports on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
Groupon stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.30. Groupon has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
