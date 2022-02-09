Brokerages Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT at $31.40

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Groupon stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.30. Groupon has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,278 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Groupon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,715 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Groupon by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 309,436 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

