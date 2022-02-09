Brokerages Set Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target at $55.33

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNTV opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

