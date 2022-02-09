Brokerages Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target at $11.25

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,647,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after buying an additional 1,750,410 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 925,687 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

