Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) PT at C$66.88

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.88.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$56.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.62. The stock has a market cap of C$749.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.03. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$24.71 and a 52-week high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

