Brokerages Set Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Target Price at $23.80

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. 43,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $713.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

