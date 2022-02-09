Brokers Issue Forecasts for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 387.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

