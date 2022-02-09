Brokers Issue Forecasts for Deutsche Telekom AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

DTEGY stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $31.69 billion for the quarter.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.