Brokers Issue Forecasts for Deutsche Telekom AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $31.69 billion for the quarter.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
