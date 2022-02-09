Brokers Issue Forecasts for SEI Investments’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,114,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

