Brokers Issue Forecasts for Snap-on Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Snap-on in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.77 EPS.

SNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $211.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.08 and a 200-day moving average of $216.22. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $183.88 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

