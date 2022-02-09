Brokers Offer Predictions for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

EL stock opened at $315.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.74. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $274.41 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,061,136 shares of company stock worth $703,984,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.