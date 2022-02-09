Brokers Offer Predictions for Zillow Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Zillow Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

