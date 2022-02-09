Brokers Set Expectations for Americold Realty Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 574,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

