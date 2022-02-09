Brokers Set Expectations for Arvinas, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu expects that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,282 shares of company stock valued at $25,546,792. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 78.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

