Brokers Set Expectations for GDS Holdings Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GDS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GDS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

