Brokers Set Expectations for GDS Holdings Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GDS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:GDS opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GDS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDS (GDS)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.