Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

