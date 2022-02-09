Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $101,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after acquiring an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after acquiring an additional 759,684 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,163,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after acquiring an additional 738,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 261,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,274. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

