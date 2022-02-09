Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

NYSE:BIP opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 345.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 255.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

