Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.25. 11,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.76. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $70.17 and a 1 year high of $124.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

