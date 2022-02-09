Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bruker were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $4,695,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $56.93 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

