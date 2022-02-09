BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$23.99 million during the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.