BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading 22.2% Higher

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU)’s stock price traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 215,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 154,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of C$12.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10.
About BTU Metals (CVE:BTU)
See Also
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.