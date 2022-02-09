BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading 22.2% Higher

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU)’s stock price traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 215,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 154,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of C$12.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10.

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

