Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,989 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $94,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 323.9% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,733,000 after acquiring an additional 668,587 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Bumble by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $1,093,000.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

