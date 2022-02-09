BWS Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawkins in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

HWKN opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hawkins by 94,328.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

