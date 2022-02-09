Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 60,000 Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $3,708,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $12,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $5,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

BHIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BHIL opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68. Benson Hill Inc has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

