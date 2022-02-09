Caas Capital Management LP Sells 156,009 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Caas Capital Management LP reduced its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,009 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in FAST Acquisition were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FST opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

