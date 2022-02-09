Caas Capital Management LP Takes $199,000 Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACX. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the second quarter valued at $21,059,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the second quarter valued at $9,924,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the second quarter valued at $9,131,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pioneer Merger by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 920,399 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,965,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACX stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

