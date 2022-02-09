CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in CACI International were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $253.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $215.18 and a 1 year high of $290.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

