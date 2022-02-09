Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Shares of CHW opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.