Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

NYSE CPT opened at $162.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average is $159.12. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 164.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

