Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 802,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,685. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

